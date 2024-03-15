Yankees avoid worst-case scenario with positive Gerrit Cole injury update
The New York Yankees are going to be without Gerrit Cole for a little while. However, given the circumstances, they received an encouraging update on Thursday.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees got bad news earlier this week when it was announced that right-hander and reigning American League Cy Young Gerrit Cole had been dealing with discomfort in his pitching elbow and would be headed for an MRI.
Cole is obviously going to be out for Opening Day and on the shelf for quite a while, as he had not been recovering quite as easily in between starts this spring.
However, according to Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez, Cole has fortunately not suffered a tear of the UCL and it's likely that he'll be able to avoid Tommy John surgery altogether.
He'll still be out 10-12 weeks and miss Opening Day, but the veteran right-hander had a visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Thursday, who informed him that he should be able to avoid the surgery. There was lingering fear that ElAttrache's opinion could run counter to the outcome.
Yankees get good news on Cole
This is ultimately the best-case scenario given the circumstances.
Of course, the Yankees rotation will miss Cole's experience. Also, beyond Cole, the Yankees rotation is slightly worrisome.
Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes are coming off injury-plagued seasons and Marcus Stroman has also dealt with his fair share of injuries over the past few seasons.
Still, the Yankees appear to have averted a crisis with Cole still likely to pitch in 2024. If he takes the full 12 weeks to recover, then he'll likely make his return to the rotation in June.
Cole has pitched more innings than any pitcher in baseball since joining the Yankees in 2020, so it will be important for the Yankees starters to give them innings coverage while he is out.
While Cole recovers, Clarke Schmidt appears to be the most likely candidate to fill his spot.
The Yankees are fortunate that Cole is likely not out for the entire season and should return. They are going to need him healthy if they want to contend for a World Series title this season.
For now, Cole will rest. ElAttrache's plan for Cole was laid out as "rest, rehab, and some conservative non-surgical treatments."