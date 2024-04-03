Yankees nearly lost out on Marcus Stroman to up-and-coming team
Especially now that the Yankees are down an ace starter, they're thrilled to have Marcus Stroman on the roster. Stroman nearly signed elsewhere, though.
By Josh Wilson
The addition of Marcus Stroman into the New York Yankees roster quickly became way more important than Brian Cashman or anyone in the Yankees organization hoped it might be. Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, starting the season on the 60-day injured list, leaves a gaping hole that New York needs to fill by committee.
Stroman brings a new flavor to the Yankees rotation. While in recent years most of the starting rotation has relied on high strikeout rates off of two or three main pitches, Stroman instead is more of a groundball pitcher who throws four different pitches regularly and can toss two others on occasion, too.
Stroman did exactly what he needed to in his first start against the Astros. He allowed no earned runs, throwing 101 pitches and six full innings. True to form, he produced 10 ground balls, more than any other Yankee starter in their first start.
Marcus Stroman nearly signed with the Kansas City Royals
It's too early to declare the addition of Stroman to the rotation as a certain win, but his debut start inspired confidence. He almost signed elsewhere, though.
Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Pinstripes reports that Stroman nearly signed with the Kansas City Royals. The upside for him there was that he would have been the ace starter, in New York, he's more like the third pitcher with Cole out, and the fourth or fifth with everyone healthy.
Stroman also liked the Royals' philosophy toward pitching according to Stroman. Not a huge surprise considering Royals starters ranked 13th in ground ball rate last season, the Yankees were 27th. In New York, though, Stroman's skill stands out in a crowd of strikeouts.
The Royals just last season snatched former Yankees close Aroldis Chapman from New York, revived his career after a bumpy end to his tenure in the Bronx, and then flipped him during trade season.
This time, the Yankees are on the other side, grabbing Stroman before he had a chance to get to KC.