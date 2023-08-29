Yankees Rumors: Purge continues with OF reportedly hitting waivers
The New York Yankees continued their roster purge on Tuesday by waiving one of their struggling outfielders.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees, specifically general manager Brian Cashman, was the main subject of ridicule once the trade deadline passed. While they were still in postseason contention, the team was struggling and playing some bad baseball throughout the year. Instead of selling, Cashman kept the team as is, only bringing in Keynan Middleton, a middle relief option out of the bullpen.
With the team facing a double-digit deficit for first place in the AL East and for the final Wild Card spot, the Yankees decided to begin cleaning some house and to get in the frustrated fanbase's good graces. On Tuesday, the team released third baseman Josh Donaldson from his contract, who failed to back up Cashman and manager Aaron Boone's claims that he would have a bounce-back year after a disastrous 2022. The Yankees weren't done for the day, however.
Newsday's Erik Boland was first to report that the Yankees placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers. This comes under one year since he made his debut for the team.
This has Yankees fans wondering -- why didn't the Yankees just trade away players like Bader at the deadline? Well, the team was still confident that they could contend for a postseason berth. That and Cashman seemingly had an absurd asking price for all of his impending free agents at the trade deadline.
Last year, the Yankees acquired Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, a move that was puzzling at the time. Bader was on his way back from a foot injury, while Montgomery was a reliable option in the starting rotation. The move did pay off, as Bader was the Yankees' best hitter in the playoffs. Bader recorded a .333 batting average, a .429 on-base percentage, a .833 slugging percentage, five home runs, six RBI, eight runs, 10 hits, six strikeouts, and four walks in 30 at-bats through nine games.
Bader had the chance to play a full season with the Yankees. However, he missed all of April due to a strained oblique suffered in spring training. He was batting well upon his return but hit the injured list again in late May after picking up a hamstring injury. But in August, Bader's numbers took a considerable dip, as he slashed .207/.270/.256 while recording four RBI, 12 runs, 17 hits, 21 strikeouts, and seven walks in 82 at-bats through 25 games.
On the season, Bader slashed. .241/.278/.369 while recording seven home runs, 37 RBI, 40 runs scored, 68 hits, 55 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 282 at-bats (83 games).
With Bader waived, that opens up a spot on the roster. Not to mention, the rosters expand on Friday, Sept. 1. The Athletic's Brendan Kuty reports that the Yankees are considering calling up No. 2 prospect Jasson Dominguez and that talks "reaching as high as owner Hal Steinbrenner."
Dominguez was recently promoted to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, playing just seven games for the RailRiders as of this writing. Interestingly enough, Dominguez plays left and center field, the latter of which being Bader's former position.
Bader was viewed as a potential long-term option at center field for the Yankees. Now he is waived a little over a year after he was acquired by the team.