Yoshinobu Yamamoto proves spring training means next to nothing
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is just the latest example of why Spring Training statistics are completely meaningless.
Spring Training overreactions are a constant theme each and every year. Players either exceed or come nowhere near expectations, and that sets alarm bells off either in a good way or a bad way in every single fan base.
As annoying as they are, it makes sense to overreact when it comes to Spring Training results. It's been a while without baseball, and it makes sense to assume players will either ride the high they're on or continue to struggle once games count.
The reality is that spring Training is a time for players to get back into the groove of playing every day and to try new things. Spring Training stats never actually mean anything. That especially holds true for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pitcher who signed the richest contract in MLB history to join the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason.
Yamamoto looked like a major bust this spring, allowing nine runs in 9.2 innings overall. His struggles carried over to his first regular season start where he couldn't even get out of the first inning. Saturday saw him make his first start at Dodger Stadium, and he showed exactly why Spring Training stats mean absolutely nothing.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's gem shows that Spring Training statistics don't matter at all
Yamamoto was set to face a tough Cardinals lineup. Even without several players who are on the IL to begin the season, the Cardinals have players like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Nolan Gorman who can hit well against anybody. Well, just not Yamamoto.
The right-hander pitched extremely well in his first start state-side, delivering five scoreless innings against the Redbirds before a rain delay ended his start prematurely. Yamamoto allowed just two hits, didn't walk anyone, and struck out five. Some of the pitches he threw were just unfair.
Yamamoto needed just 68 pitches to get through five frames, suggesting that he could've gone at least a couple of more innings had the rain not shortened his outing. He was simply dominant.
Anyone celebrating after Yamamoto's rough spring or his disappointing first start was dealt a firm reality check. Yamamoto is for real, and he might already be one of the best pitchers in the National League.