MLB Rumors: 3 dark horse offseason trade candidates and potential favorites
In a way-too-early look at offseason MLB rumors, here are three dark horse candidates to be traded this winter — and the favorites to land them.
In my last early MLB offseason preview, I speculated that star first baseman Pete Alonso, outfielder Alek Thomas and right-hander Corbin Burnes could all be trade candidates.
But they will not be alone. Here are three more offseason trade candidates, along with potential favorites to acquire each player.
MLB offseason trade candidate: Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers
In the offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers received plenty of trade interest in star shortstop Willy Adames but made it clear that they had no intention of trading him.
Adames, 27, is a free agent after the 2024 season. He is an immensely talented player who has hit at least 18 home runs in each of his last four seasons, including 31 last season. This season, however, has been a struggle — he’s hitting a mere .202/.287/.383 with a .670 OPS — and his 83 OPS+ would be the second-lowest of his career.
If the Brewers traded Adames in the offseason, they would be selling low on one of the best young shortstops in baseball. Other teams surely think the same and could attempt to add him at a bargain rate, though it’s possible that the Brewers explore an extension as Corbin Burnes could be priced out of their budget.
Potential fit: Los Angeles Dodgers