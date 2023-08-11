3 teams who still have a surprising chance at an MLB postseason spot
By Kevin Henry
If you have given up on your MLB team’s chances to make it to the postseason, maybe you can find a little hope in the most recent postseason odds posted by FanGraphs.
Sure, you may look at the MLB standings, shake your head and dream about spring training. As someone who has seen plenty of Colorado Rockies games this season, I get that completely. However, before you start thinking too much about Arizona or Florida in March, take a peek at the latest postseason odds from FanGraphs. You might find some numbers that surprise you, just like I did.
Here are 3 MLB teams who surprisingly still have a chance to make the postseason.
MLB postseason: Los Angeles Angels still have a chance
It seems weird to say this after the Angels went all in at the MLB trade deadline in an effort to not only make the postseason, but also show Shohei Ohtani the franchise was serious about winning. However, going just 2-7 in August hasn’t helped the chase for the postseason at all.
The Angels enter the weekend with just a 2.4 percent chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs. Now 6.5 games out of the Wild Card and 10.5 games out in a very competitive AL West, the Angels will have to catch fire soon in order to make their seemingly once strong postseason dreams come true.
If the Angels can improve in the standings with injured star outfielder Mike Trout still sidelined with a left hamate fracture, his return would be a huge boost for the team. Angels manager Phil Nevin said earlier in the week that Trout was “getting close” but there is no firm timetable on his return. On the injury downside, however, losing Zach Neto once again to back inflammation won’t help the chances in Anaheim.