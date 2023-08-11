NFL Rumors: Chris Jones offer, Davante Adams injury, J.K. Dobbins extension
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Ravens, J.K. Dobbins working on an extension?
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is currently on the PUP list as he recovers from a knee injury, but could a contract extension be in order for the 24-year-old?
It’s a well-known fact that the running back market is ice cold. However, the Ravens system is a unique one that is heavily oriented on the rushing attack. Add in the fact that Dobbins is just 24, rather than on the wrong side of 28, and a new deal could make some sense for both sides.
The one issue holding back a new contract is likely Dobbins injury history. He’s incredibly effective when healthy, but he’s had a tough time remaining on the field next to Lamar Jackson. If the Ravens want to keep their 1-2 rushing duo in tact, extending Dobbins to a team-friendly deal is the best way to do so.
Dobbins is in the final year of his contract. Any contract extension done before the season would benefit both sides, as Dobbins surely doesn’t want this hanging over his head the entire campaign. The Ravens did right by Lamar Jackson, signing him to a then-record deal. They also added capable weapons to his steed in Odell Beckham Jr. and more. Their next step, assuming Dobbins doesn’t have unrealistic expectations regarding said new contract, should be to ink Jackson’s running mate.