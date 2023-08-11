USMNT rumors: Balogun to Hammers, Cowell to Bologna, Robinson to PSV
Today’s USMNT rumors include Folarin Balogun continuing to be linked with West Ham United. Bologna has made an offer for Cade Cowell and Miles Robinson could be on his way to PSV Eindhoven.
USMNT rumors: Folarin Balogun to West Ham United
West Ham United are starting to get a lot of business done, they have just signed Edson Alvarez and are set to sign Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse. The Hammers side is shaping up nicely which would make the club an attractive option for a certain USMNT forward.
Rudy Galetti has reported that “West Ham are on the verge to open talks with Arsenal for Folarin Balogun, targeted as a possible replacement of (Gianluca) Scamacca. As told, Inter won’t increase the proposal for the striker and decided to withdraw the negotiation. AS Monaco are always in the race.”
West Ham should be able to afford Balogun as this summer they have already sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million and could also get £85 million by selling Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City. David Moyes’ side can also offer Europa League soccer next season.
USMNT rumors: Cade Cowell to Bologna
Cade Cowell starred at the U-20 World Cup this year and has now earned eight caps for the senior USMNT side. His performances have not gone unnoticed and Bologna is trying to tempt him away from MLS.
According to The Athletic (subscription required), “The San Jose Earthquakes have received a transfer offer from Serie A side Bologna for U.S. national team winger Cade Cowell… The bid has not yet been accepted or rejected.”
Cowell is a very talented player who has already made over 100 appearances for the Quakes. The next step in his career should be to go to Europe, as he will have ambitions of playing at the highest level.
USMNT rumors: Miles Robinson to PSV Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven have already signed Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman this summer. This American duo could become a trio if the Dutch side can also sign Miles Robinson. Rik Elfrink has revealed that Miles Robinson could be an option for PSV to strengthen their defence.
Robinson currently plays for Atlanta United in MLS and is yet to experience European soccer. The defender is now 26 so it should be the right time for him to make a move to the Eredivisie.