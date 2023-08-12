Chiefs fans in disarray after explosive Chris Jones update from unlikely source
Chris Jones has been toying with the emotions of Chiefs fans for some times amid his holdout, but the latest venture had a truly shocking cameo.
It’s been a tough offseason for Kansas City Chiefs fans, even in the wake of February’s Super Bowl victory. At the heart of that has been The Rock of the defense, Chris Jones.
The star of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has been one of the Bad Boys of the NFL in his career, not for his behavior but rather with his performance, completely dominating offensive lines and wreaking havoc as one of the best interior pass rushers in the league. Put simply, don’t leave guys on The Island if they’re matched up with Jones or you’re going to pay.
But as of right now, Jones isn’t at Chiefs training camp as he’s looking for a new contract, one that will make him by far the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The two sides have not been able to come to an agreement. Making it even more stressful for fans, Jones has been posting cryptic messages that have fans thinking that this is Armageddon, all leading to his time with Kansas City coming to an end.
And now we have another update. However, this one comes from the most unlikely source, film director Michael Bay, who posted an update on Instagram with him and Jones posing together and a message that Jones has “quit the team”.
Chiefs fans worried and confused by Chris Jones update from Michael Bay
If you’re wondering what happened here, we’re not so sure either. The director of Pearl Harbor breaking the news that Chris Jones is done with the Chiefs would be perhaps the wildest turn of events since Antonio Brown took his shirt off and danced his way out of the league.
In all likelihood, Jones is continuing to stir up interest around his situation with another bit of trolling fans and the media, something he’s seemingly done every 13 Hours or so throughout the past few weeks. Or maybe he’s going to be the next Transformer in a Bay film. That can’t be ruled out either.
What’s clear is that this situation has taken a toll on Chiefs fans to this point. The hope is that it will be Pain & Gain for Kansas City in the end with the current turmoil ultimately resulting in a new deal for Jones. If not, they might need an Ambulance to deal with all of the heartbreak involved.
For now, though, we’d just like some clarity as to what the hell he’s doing with Michael Bay.