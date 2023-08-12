Mets social media does not care to address giving up 3 TDs to Braves
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets’ social media team called it a day and refused to address the fact that the NL East squad gave up 21 runs to the Atlanta Braves.
New York Mets fans knew what was coming after the team decided to sell at the trade deadline. While yes, they were able to replenish their prospect pipeline, that meant those fans were going to have to brace themselves for some brutal baseball.
The harbinger of things to come occurred just before the first pitch of Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves when the Mets unveiled their starting lineup, featuring the likes of Daniel Vogelbach, Abraham Almonte, Rafael Ortega, and Jonathan Arauz. Fans braced for the worst, and it’s a good thing they did, as they lost 21-3 to the Braves.
Usually, the team’s social media accounts will post the final score with a graphic to go along with it. For the Mets’ social team, all they posted was “FINAL: Game 1 is over.”
Mets’ social media couldn’t even post the final score after blowout loss to Braves
It’s straightforward enough. But, it’s rough to post the final score of the baseball that could resemble that of the final result of a preseason NFL game.
There was a lot the Mets would like to forget after this game.
Braves first baseman Matt Olson crushed two home runs in the game to take sole possession for most in the majors this season.
Then there’s the fact that Allan Winans, New York’s former minor league pitcher, threw seven scoreless innings against his ex-team. For those who didn’t know, New York couldn’t keep him on their Triple-A roster after the 2021 season. So, the Braves selected him in the Rule 5 Draft and paid the Mets $24,500 for him. Ouch.
Oh, then there’s the fact that Atlanta scored eight more runs in the top of the ninth inning after manager Buck Showalter sent infielder Danny Mendick to pitch.
All three of New York’s runs came from Vogelbach, who hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Mets will play the Braves again on Saturday, at 7:15 p.m. ET, specifically. But the question is, will their fans actually watch it after seeing them get decimated in the afternoon?