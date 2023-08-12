NBA rumors: Grading blockbuster trades for Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard
NBA Rumors: Jazz shock the world with Damian Lillard trade
The Miami Heat are Damian Lillard’s preferred destination but recent events have made the possibility of Lillard landing elsewhere more likely than ever. That said, it would take an offer of substance to beat the Heat’s best offer. This does not cross that (not particularly high) bar.
There is unavoidable risk in trading for a 33-year-old Lillard with four years and over $200 million left on his deal. Lillard’s injury history is well-documented and the Jazz run the risk of acquiring a less-than-happy camper, as Lillard’s dreams of #HeatCulture and sunny south beach shorelines aren’t really fulfilled by a move to Salt Lake City.
Even so, the Jazz should have to give up far more than this. The Blazers are stacked with guard talent. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons are all long-term NBA starters. Collin Sexton and Keyonte George are both varying degrees of interesting, but there’s no room in Portland. Neither beats Tyler Herro head-to-head, and the main hangup with Miami trade proposals has been Portland’s stark lack of interest in Herro.
Kelly Olynyk is a very skilled big who would probably start in Portland, but he’s 32 years old and he doesn’t fit the rebuilding timeline. Portland could flip him for another first-round pick down the line, but the Heat can offer more than two first-round picks (plus pick swaps) up front. Talen Horton-Tucker is a bucket, but he’s a weak defender with troubling efficiency metrics.
As a foundation to build upon, sure — Utah can afford to add more picks to this package after the Mitchell and Gobert trades. Lillard is a bonafide superstar and the Jazz would have an immediate contender with him, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler under the guidance of offensive mastermind Will Hardy. Portland, however, has to have higher standards for a Lillard trade that will determine the next decade of Blazers basketball.
Jazz Grade: A
Blazers Grade: D+