NBA rumors: Grading blockbuster trades for Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard
NBA Rumors: Knicks swing blockbuster of decade for Joel Embiid
Now we’re talking. Joel Embiid left the door open to criticism with another disappointing postseason, but injuries continue to get in his way. It’s hard to objectively evaluate a player’s performance on the big stage when he’s never operating at 100 percent. That said, the Sixers are once again marred in turmoil and facing a star point guard’s trade request. Embiid’s days with the franchise could be numbered.
The Knicks have been the team most frequently linked to Embiid in hypotheticals. New York has been carefully stockpiling draft assets and saving its ammo for the right target. The reigning MVP would certainly qualify as the “right” target. He would immediately elevate the Knicks from a mid-tier playoff team to potential favorites in the East.
New York is blessed with the deepest roster of any Eastern Conference contender. This trade would send out four rotation-level pieces — four potential starters for Philly — and four first-round picks. Even then, the Knicks would have enough depth to field a contender and enough draft capital to potentially swing another trade or two down the line.
This is the price point for NBA superstars right now. Kevin Durant required a similar haul from Phoenix and the Jazz raked in an absurd volume of assets for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last summer. If anything, the Knicks might need to give up more — or at least four better picks — to get Daryl Morey’s attention. The Sixers are notoriously stingy negotiators and any future Embiid trade request will only amplify Morey’s most annoying qualities in trade calls. Philly won’t fork him over for cheap.
The Knicks get, at worst, one of the six or seven best players in the NBA in his prime, with multiple years left on his deal. The Sixers get plenty of young talent. Mitchell Robinson is Embiid’s replacement at center, Immanuel Quickley is a tremendous long-term complement to Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt (and they’re former Kentucky teammates). Quentin Grimes can start. R.J. Barrett, too. It’s a massive haul for a massive talent, and really the starting point for negotiations if an Embiid trade demand ever comes to fruition.
Knicks Grade: A-
Sixers Grade: B+