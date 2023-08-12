Ohio State football: Two 5-stars, one 4-star who could commit by September 1
Ohio State football is pushing to land the No. 1 recruiting class for 2024 and some looming commitments could help get them there. Who is on the line?
Ohio State has the second-best recruiting class in the nation, but they’re aiming to overtake Georgia for the recruiting crown in 2024.
To do that, the Buckeyes need recruiting to pick up. They haven’t secured a commitment in August yet, but that doesn’t mean some big ones aren’t coming.
Here’s a look at commits who are or could be on the clock in August for Ohio State.
Ohio State football commitment prospect for August: Jeremiah McClellan
Ohio State may not have to wait long for their first August commitment. Four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan has a commitment date scheduled for Aug. 13 and he’s heavily tipped to pick the Buckeyes.
McClellan made official visits to LSU and Oregon in June but Ohio State remains the favorite to pick up his pledge.
The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver hails from Saint Louis and ranks No. 108 in the 247Sports composite.
If he announces for the Buckcyes on Sunday, he’d give them an even more loaded wide receiver class. Five-star talents Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham are already committed to head to Columbus in 2024.
It’s safe to say Ohio State’s run of elite wide receiver play isn’t going to be ending any time soon.