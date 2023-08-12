USMNT news: Adams’ Leeds stay, Balogun to Monaco, Gomez joins Mirandes
Today’s USMNT news includes Tyler Adams now being set to stay at Leeds United after his move to Chelsea collapsed. Folarin Balogun continues to be linked with AS Monaco and Jonathan Gomez has joined Mirandes.
USMNT news: Tyler Adams to stay at Leeds United
You have to feel for Tyler Adams, the player was so close to joining Chelsea, only for the move to break down at the very last minute. The USMNT captain is now set to remain at Leeds United in the Championship unless another team can come in for him before the transfer window closes on September 1st.
Dharmesh Seth reported that “talks have broken down over Tyler Adams’ proposed move from Leeds to Chelsea after the parties were unable to reach an agreement. Chelsea had triggered the £20m release clause. Adams now expected to return to Leeds.”
The Blues are challenging Liverpool for the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The Reds had agreed a fee of £111 million for the midfielder but he is now holding out for a move to Stamford Bridge.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for Adams. He has been linked with many Premier League sides but nothing has come to fruition. Perhaps a move to Brighton could be on the cards as a replacement for Caicedo.
USMNT news: Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco
Folarin Balogun has been linked with West Ham United recently although the price tag that Arsenal has put on him has put off many clubs. However, AS Monaco still remains in the hunt for the American forward.
Sky Sports has revealed that “Monaco are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. The French club have already had one bid rejected. As it stands, Inter Milan are unlikely to pursue a deal.”
USMNT news: Jonathan Gomez joins Mirandes
Jonathan Gomez has joined CD Mirandes who play in the Spanish Segunda Division on loan from Real Sociedad’s B team. The player is just 19 but already has two caps for the USMNT.
Moving on loan to Mirandes is a great opportunity for the player to gain more experience. Gomez said on social media that he was “Excited to the fullest with this new challenge!”