Ranking the 5 best lineups in the WNBA this season
By Simon Shortt
The end of the 2023 season is drawing nearer, so it’s time for teams, and us, to determine the best lineups in the WNBA.
The WNBA regular season is nearing its conclusion. At this point in the year, every team needs to know what its best five-person lineup is. For the teams outside the playoff bubble, it’s good to know who they may want to carry over into next season. And for the teams inside the bubble, it’s important to know who your most reliable five are.
Whether it’s for your starting lineup, closing lineup, or who you need on the court in a key moment.
Factoring in production, minutes played, and team success we were able to rank the top five lineups in the WNBA this season. But let’s start with a group that just missed the cut.
Note: All stats in this article are as of Thursday, Aug. 10 before the evening’s games were played.
Best Lineups in the WNBA – Honorable Mention: Connecticut Sun
Lineup: DeWanna Bonner, Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hideman, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas
The best lineup on the season for the Connecticut Sun has not been on the court together since June. But it’s also still the most-played lineup at nearly 209 minutes. The lineup was productive with 7.6 points per 100 possessions (PTS) which is among the highest in the W for the most played lineups in the league. It’s also fair to assume it could have only gotten better had Brionna Jones stayed healthy.
Jones moved into the starting lineup this year after Jonquel Jones moved on to the New York Liberty. She was averaging career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (8.2), assists (2.4) and steals (1.8).
Connecticut is 11-4 in the games since Jones has been out after starting 10-3. But they’re new starting lineup with Rebecca Allen in for Jones is producing just 2.6 PTS in less than 200 minutes played.
I wanted to at least mention this lineup because, from a talent and cohesion standpoint, they are every bit as good as the lineups we’ll talk about next. But because that overall production is slightly below the other teams, and we know we won’t be seeing this lineup again this season, it gets relegated into the “honorable mention” category.