Cubs rumors: Marcus Stroman latest, phenom prospect, reliever returning
The Chicago Cubs have emerged in the NL Central as one of the favorites to take the division down the stretch. They’ll be able to boost their stock down the stretch as they add players to their roster from the injured list. One of the pitchers that looks to make a difference but hasn’t been given much of a chance this season because of injury, has been Nick Burdi.
The righty reliever made just three appearances before an appendectomy completely sent his season off the rails. He’s spent the last few months missing time for the Cubs but has recently returned and begun pitching in the Arizona Complex League. Burdi intends on beginning his rehab assignment in Triple-A early in the coming week.
The 30-year-old will provide the Cubs with some much-needed depth in their bullpen down the stretch. He won’t be a lights out arm that is able to shut down games in the back end, but his presence alone will benefit Chicago.
When he makes his return to Chicago, whenever that may be, it’ll be his first time on the roster since late May. Burdi would likely take the place of Caleb Kilian, who’s struggled for the Cubs recently.