FanDuel + Caesars NFL Promos: Four Chances to Win Betting on Today’s Preseason Games
We have two NFL Preseason games on tap today and you can bet on them with no sweat!
FanSided readers who sign up with FanDuel and Caesars sportsbooks and make first-time deposits of $10 or more will be rewarded with a pair of no-sweat bets!
Here’s how you can give yourself up to four chances to win on the NFL Preseason starting today:
No-Sweat Bets: FanDuel and Caesars NFL Promo Codes
If you lose your first bet at these sportsbooks, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked – up to $1,250 at Caesars and up to $1,000 at FanDuel!
When you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll need to use the promo code FanSidedFULL, verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more.
Once you’ve completed each step, your first bet at Caesars will be backed by the house for up to $1,250 and returned as bonus bets if you lose.
When you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you won’t need a promo code, but you will need to verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more.
Then your first bet at FanDuel will be protected for up to $1,000!
Now that you have four chances to win big backed by up to $2,250 in bonus bets, let’s make sure you know how to bet on today’s games.
How to Bet on the NFL Preseason at FanDuel and Caesars
You can already bet on all of the Preseason Week 1 matchups at FanDuel and Caesars, plus much more!
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NFL Preseason’ section. From there, scroll through all of the odds on this week’s matchups until you find one of today’s two games – Chiefs vs. Saints or 49ers vs. Raiders.
Be sure to click on each matchup to explore all of the available alternate lines and prop plays associated with each game!
Why Bet at FanDuel and Caesars?
FanDuel and Caesars both offer a wide variety of betting lines on all of your favorite sports, even if they’re out of season!
And along with awesome promotions like this one, these sportsbooks also feature odds boosts, rewards programs and other fun promotions that will give you plenty of reasons to keep coming back for more.
Sign up with FanDuel and Caesars today to ensure you’ll have a pair of second chances this NFL Preseason.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.