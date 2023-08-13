NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor blinks first, Ravens relief on Jadeveon Clowney, Jaylen Waddle injury update
NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor blinks first, plans return to Colts camp
This summer, the NFL world saw the relationship between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts dissolve before their eyes. While running backs around the league were lowballed, Taylor wanted a new deal from Indianapolis. Things got ugly on social media and in private, with the result being a trade request.
Then last week, Taylor left Indianapolis to continue rehabbing the ankle injury that put him on the PUP list away from the team, further highlighting the separation between the player and the Colts.
Now it looks like he’ll be back, at least for the rest of training camp.
On Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen confirmed to reporters that Taylor is expected back at the facility this week, though he couldn’t give an exact date on his return. When the team medical staff clears him for action, he is also expected to return to the field with the intention of playing football this season.
One thing has been made very clear, however: Returning to camp does not mean Taylor has rescinded his trade request. He still wants out.