NFL Rumors: Jonathan Taylor blinks first, Ravens relief on Jadeveon Clowney, Jaylen Waddle injury update
NFL Rumors: Dolphins protecting Jaylen Waddle from Jaylen Waddle amid injury scare
Jaylen Waddle is of massive importance to the Dolphins offense, so of course his injury scare last week put Dolphins fans on edge.
The good news is that Waddle appears to have avoided a serious problem. Head coach Mike McDaniel said there are no long-term concerns about the injury. That doesn’t mean fans can expect to see Waddle back out there too quickly. He did not practice on Sunday.
The plan for now is to be conservative with the star wide receiver and there is no timetable for his return just yet.
For now, there doesn’t seem to be much reason for worry. A player like Waddle has already proven what he can bring in the NFL over the last two seasons. Slow-playing his return in the preseason makes a lot of sense.
In other injury news, there doesn’t seem to be a timetable for cornerback Cam Smith either. The second-round draft pick injured his shoulder in the preseason opener on Friday but he too is not expected to face a long-term absence, according to the Palm Beach Post.