USMNT gossip: Adams to Brighton, Jones to Europe, Cowell to Bologna
Today’s USMNT gossip includes Tyler Adams being linked with Brighton, DeJuan Jones could be on his way to Europe and Bologna have improved their offer for Cade Cowell.
USMNT gossip: Tyler Adams to Brighton
Tyler Adams’ move to Chelsea collapsing could be a blessing in disguise, as the midfielder could now be on his way to Brighton & Hove Albion. According to the Independent “Brighton are themselves interested in the US international.”
The USMNT captain would be an excellent replacement for Moises Caicedo in Roberto De Zerbi’s side, the Ecuadorian is now set to join the Blues. Adams will also be much more likely to get regular game time at the Seagulls than he would at Stamford Bridge.
De Zerbi’s side is one that is on the up and they are in the Europa League for the first time. Chelsea meanwhile cannot offer any form of European soccer.
Adams is currently out with a hamstring injury which would have put many teams off signing him this summer. However, the Daily Mail has reported that the player hopes “to return to action after the September international break.”
USMNT gossip: DeJuan Jones to Europe
DeJuan Jones is 26 and has made over 100 appearances for the New England Revolution. The defender has been linked with some European clubs and it is time that he tests himself at the highest level.
ESPN has reported that “Among the interested parties are Belgium side Standard Liege and Bundesliga outfits FC Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart.”
The full-back has so far managed to play six times for the USMNT. The player is competing with Antonee Robinson, Sergino Dest and Joe Scally for a starting place. However, if he was to perform for a European team, then it will increase his chances of getting more game time in Gregg Berhalter’s side.
USMNT gossip: Cade Cowell to Bologna
Cade Cowell has recently been linked with a move to Bologna. However, his club the San Jose Earthquakes have proved to be tough negotiators in the past. ESPN has said that “Bologna has made a revised offer for the United States and San Jose Earthquakes attacker Cade Cowell… The latest offer consists of a loan with an option to buy.”
The Athletic broke the news that “The Quakes rejected an offer from French club Reims last summer for Cowell.” Playing in MLS will only get the player so far and Cowell must push for this move to Italy.