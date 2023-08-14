Cardinals Rumors: Tyler O’Neill’s effort, Adam Wainwright disrespect, Dylan Carlson struggles
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: What’s wrong with Dylan Carlson?
Dylan Carlson has been sidelined by an oblique injury. Frankly, he wasn’t playing that well to begin with, so a trip to the injured list could be a nice refresh for the former top prospect.
John Mozeliak opted to keep Carlson at the trade deadline despite rumors connecting him with the New York Yankees and more. Carlson is under contract through 2024, and St. Louis still believes in him to some extent. As Zach Pressnell wrote on Sunday, Carlson could quickly be playing his way out of the team’s plans for next season, especially with their outfield surplus.
"“On the season, the 24-year-old is only slashing .219/.318/.333 with 14 extra-base hits in almost 80 games played. But this year has only gotten worse for Carlson, especially after the trade deadline. Since Aug. 1, the outfielder’s slash line is .105/.217/.211, going 2-for-19 with two doubles and three RBIs. His poor play this year could be cause for the Cardinals to explore more trades with him in the offseason and then into next year.”"
With Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar, as well as O’Neill and more likely preferred over Carlson at this point, one has to wonder why Mozeliak held onto him in the first place. Carlson’s talent is undeniable — it’s why St. Louis reportedly did not want to involve him in Juan Soto trade talks. Eventually, potential has to turn into reality, and Carlson has looked anything but productive of late.