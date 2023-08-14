3 Chiefs who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 1, and one on verge of being cut
Andy Reid’s team is looking for a third Super Bowl title in five seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2023 preseason at New Orleans.
The Kansas City Chiefs have played on Super Sunday three of the past four seasons. On Sunday, Andy Reid’s team took the field at the Superdome. The reigning NFL champions are looking to get back to the “Big Game” and become the first team since the 2003 and ’04 Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes got the start against the Saints but he wasn’t around look. However, there were a few other players who did enough to earn a little attention.
Chiefs who earned roster spot No. 3: QB Blaine Gabbert
The final numbers show that Shane Buechele, the third of the four quarterbacks to play for the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at the Superdome, hit on 11 of his 18 throws for 155 yards and two scores, with one interception. However, he also served up an interception.
Meanwhile, well-traveled Blaine Gabbert was the first quarterback to get Andy Reid’s team on the board vs. the Saints. He signed with Kansas City after backing up Tom Brady in Tampa the past three seasons. Against New Orleans, he completed 4-of-8 passes for 59 yards, one of those to a one-yard TD strike to fellow newcomer Richie James (more on him later).