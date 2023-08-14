College football rankings: 3 unranked teams in preseason AP Top 25 who can crash the party
By John Buhler
Texas Tech should be ranked already, as Red Raiders can win the Big 12 this year
The only thing cooking more than Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock are the tortillas the fans throw onto the turf to set the got dam tone in a rivalry game, son! Not since the late Mike Leach was calling the plays have we been this excited about Texas Tech football. If only Patrick Mahomes played for a head coach who knew what he was doing and wasn’t Ryan Gosling.
As long as Tyler Shough can stay healthy, Texas Tech is every bit good enough to get to Arlington in an expanded Big 12 conference. I don’t know if they have it in them to make the final four-team College Football Playoff, but New Year’s Six is not out of the realm of possibility if they have an outstanding 10-2 season for their standard in the final year before major conference realignment.
This year is all about getting Tech up for what lies ahead in a reconfigured 16-team Big 12 with the Group of Five call-ups and the Four Corner Universities coming over to join the Holdover Eight. If McGuire can continue to recruit like we all know he can, we may see an emerging college football power over in West Texas. Somebody has to claim this new Big 12, so it might as well be them…
Look for Texas Tech to be around a top-four team in the Big 12 this season, for better or worse.