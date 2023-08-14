College football rankings: 3 unranked teams in preseason AP Top 25 who can crash the party
By John Buhler
South Carolina may have the talent to finish in second place in the SEC East
Until proven otherwise, the Georgia Bulldogs will run the SEC East, or at least until divisions go away in the best football league in America. For now, it is anyone’s guess as to who will play second fiddle in-division to the Dawgs. The consensus may be Tennessee. Some may really like Kentucky. However, South Carolina might have the upward trajectory to overtake both of them.
Shane Beamer has it cooking in Columbia. He had the Gamecocks bowling in year one at the helm in 2021. Last year saw South Carolina beat major rivals Tennessee and Clemson at the end of the season. This is 1,000 percent due to the succulent mayo bath Beamer took to the dome, bro, two years ago. You don’t even know! Regardless, South Carolina could win upwards of 10 or so games.
I don’t think the Gamecocks can beat Georgia, but they are the last team to defeat the Dawgs at Sanford Stadium. Being ranked just outside of the top 25 means rattling off a few early-season victories, in addition to keeping it respectable vs. the Dawgs. We may see something good out of South Carolina. Plus, they have Barry McCockiner’s son Spencer Rattler back for one more season.
This is not a New Year’s Six team, but these Gamecocks could win nine games and finish top-15.