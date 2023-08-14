Ezekiel Elliott’s first tweet after joining Patriots points to big change
Ezekiel Elliott isn’t just switching teams by signing with the Patriots as a free agent. The running back is also changing his jersey number.
There have been months of speculation and rumors, but Ezekiel Elliott finally has a new home.
The former Cowboys running back was released earlier this year in a cost-cutting measure. Now he’s a member of the New England Patriots.
Elliott’s decision to sign with New England was reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, leaving Cowboys fans in their feelings.
The running back made the move official on social media with a tweet that also confirmed his decision to change his number.
Ezekiel Elliott will wear Ohio State jersey number with Patriots
“One Five, all the way live!” Elliott tweeted.
So now, Elliott will be sporting a new number along with a new haircut.
Elliott wore No. 21 for the entirety of his Cowboys career. The current Patriots roster lists the No. 21 in possession of veteran defensive back Adrian Phillips, who has been with the team since 2020. So Elliott would have had to convince Phillips to give up his number if he wanted to keep it. However, it’s not clear if he even asked.
Instead, it looks like the running back was eager to return to his Ohio State number. While wearing No. 15 with the Buckeyes, Elliott tore up the Big Ten. He posted back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons from scrimmage in 2014 and 2015. He scored 18 and 23 touchdowns respectively in those campaigns.
After that outstanding college career, Elliott was selected by the Cowboys as the No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He paid off that selection immediately with a league-leading and career-best 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie. In eight seasons with Dallas, he went to three Pro Bowls and led the league in rushing twice.
Elliott is now 28 years old and looking to prove the Cowboys cut him loose too soon.