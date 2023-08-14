It’s complicated: Cowboys fans don’t know how to feel after Ezekiel Elliott leaves
By Mark Powell
Former Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the New England Patriots, and fans had plenty to say about it.
Ezekiel Elliott’s next NFL home has been debated for months now, as the former Dallas Cowboys star was released prior to a March 15 deadline that saved the team $10.5 million. Elliott hadn’t played up to his contract in quite some time, and he’s served as a warning sign for the rest of the NFL of what can happen to an aging running back on a large deal.
Dallas stopped feeding Zeke regularly (not literally of course) last season, giving Tony Pollard the reigns and splitting the workload.
On Monday, Elliott signed with the New England Patriots, where he will join a crowded running back room which already features Rhamondre Stevenson and Ty Montgomery.
Patriots depth chart with Ezekiel Elliott
With Ezekiel Elliott in tow, the former Cowboy will likely split carries with Stevenson and serve as the goal line back. Montgomery should make more of an impact in the passing game, though don’t sleep on Zeke as a blocker is passing situations — he helped protect Dak in that department behind an already-strong offensive line.
How will Cowboys replace Ezekiel Elliott?
In many ways, Dallas already has replaced Zeke. They clearly feel strongly about the likes of rookie Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. However, recently-sign rusher Ronald Jones was suspended by the NFL, so there’s a good chance Dallas will sign another veteran back behind Tony Pollard. Pollard has proven he can handle the lion’s share of carries when called upon.
Ezekiel Elliott signs with Patriots: Best memes and tweets
While Elliott to the Pats had been rumored for a few weeks (along with several other teams), social media had plenty of fun with the concept of Zeke playing for Bill Belichick.
Not exactly a great way to go out in Dallas.
Safe to say Patriots fans are ready to watch the Stevenson-Elliott combo in New England.