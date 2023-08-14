NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott latest, Dalvin Cook-Jets doubt, and an early Jordan Love projection
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Jets RBs prove they can cook without Cook, Dalvin Cook trade on the rocks?
The Jets will take one Dalvin Cook trade, please. Neat or on the rocks?
It’s starting to look like Cook to the Jets isn’t happening this offseason. In the Jets’ preseason opener against the Panthers, New York’s running backs came out to play, rushing for 141 yards and adding another 93 yards in the air.
Fifth-round rookie Israel Abanikanda led the RB room with 56 rushing yards while 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter led the receiving room with 34 yards.
Sans Breece Hall, the Jets’ ground game looked plenty potent against the Panthers’ backups, which may have at least partially swayed New York’s front office’s thoughts on acquiring veteran Dalvin Cook.
The Jets running backs aren’t paying much attention to the Cook rumors, that’s for sure.
"“We ignore it. Talk is cheap. Dalvin’s a great player… At the same time, we feel like we’re great players, too. We’re just young in our careers. We’re all chasing greatness in terms of team and personal goals. Nothing but respect for [Cook], but we’re not really focused on that. We’re just trying to get better and grind.”"
Ever since Cook visited the Jets, talk has died down about New York actually giving the ex-Vikings back a deal. Cook has arguably peaked more interest in Miami, where he was spotted working out this past month, and he seems to be a bigger Dolphins fan-favorite.
Heading into 2023, the Jets will likely name Breece Hall as the RB1 with Carter, Zonovan Knight, and Abanikanda contributing in some way or another. Why go after Cook at all? If New York is worried about Hall’s ability to stay healthy and has lost faith in Carter after his disappointing second campaign, rostering another RB1 like Cook provides air-tight insurance.
As it stands, though, the Jets may choose to go all-in with their current running back corps in 2023.