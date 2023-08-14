MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander shades Mets again, Cody Bellinger backup plan, Soroka?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Do the Cubs have a Cody Bellinger backup plan?
The Chicago Cubs opted to keep Cody Bellinger at the MLB Trade Deadline — a decision that was the right move for a club climbing into contention at the time. Bellinger is signed through the end of this season, and has a mutual option for 2024. If he keeps performing at this level, there’s a good chance he could test the free-agent market.
Bellinger is red hot, slashing .328/.379/.556 on the season with 18 home runs. While not fully resembling his 2019 NL MVP season per say, this is as close as Bellinger has been since he fell off a cliff statistically.
Should Bellinger sign elsewhere for a large contract — which is well within his right — the Cubs have a built-in long term backup plan. Prior to the trade deadline, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale said this on local Chicago radio:
“I think there’s zero chance that they would re-sign him as a free agent,” Nightengale told the Jack Vita Show. “His agent is Scott Boras. He’s had a big year, so I would think that there will be a massive price tag on him, over $100 million. So I think he’s going to be sitting out until next February, signing right around spring training… I wouldn’t be surprised if they ask for at least $150 million.”
Ian Happ and Seuya Suzuki are signed through 2026, and Chicago has one of the more exciting young outfield prospects in Pete Crow-Armstrong making his way through the minor-league ranks. He’s expected to make his debut sometime in 2024.
As painful as losing a player like Bellinger may be, Chicago is prepared for it. Crow-Armstrong has the talent to be a Gold Glove-caliber defender for a reason.