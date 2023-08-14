USMNT gossip: Balogun to Spurs, Ferreira to Cadiz, Dest left out
Today’s USMNT gossip includes Folarin Balogun surprisingly being linked with Tottenham Hotspur. Cadiz is interested in Jesus Ferreira and Sergino Dest has not been registered by Barcelona.
USMNT gossip: Folarin Balogun to Tottenham Hotspur
It is almost inconceivable that Arsenal would sell Folarin Balogun to their fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur. However, Ange Postecoglou’s side does need a new striker after letting Harry Kane join Bayern Munich.
La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Tottenham are interested in Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic but “another name on the Spurs notebook is Folarin Balogun.”
Inter Milan was interested in the USMNT forward but they have been priced out by Arsenal. Balogun has also been linked with West Ham United who need a replacement for Gianluca Scamacca. Although, the Gunners may have to reduce their asking price.
It seems more likely that Balogun will end up back in France where he spent last season with Stade de Reims. AS Monaco has been linked with the striker for some time now.
USMNT gossip: Jesus Ferreira to Cadiz
FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira has been linked with Arsenal and Napoli in the past. It appears only a matter of time before the American moves to Europe. According to ElDesmarque, Cadiz is interested in signing Ferreira.
The Spanish team begins their La Liga season today and Ferreira -who has scored 10 goals in 18 MLS games this season- would be a great addition to their side.
USMNT gossip: Sergino Dest left out by Barcelona
Sergino Dest’s time at Barcelona looks to be up. The defender had a chance to impress Xavi in pre-season but he did not take it.
Joshua N has revealed that “Barcelona have opted not to register USMNT right-back Sergino Dest ahead of the new season so far along with other unwanted players. The club is making its stance clear to such players to find another club.”
Dest has been linked with FC Porto but talks of this move have gone quiet recently. The American faces an uncertain future.