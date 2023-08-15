Aaron Rodgers suffers classic injured-ception, rewarded with practice off
By Scott Rogust
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a rough practice on Tuesday. After throwing an interception, the quarterback suffered a brief injury scare.
The New York Jets have astronomical expectations entering the 2023 season. The team traded for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to help bring them back to the Super Bowl. Not to mention that the Jets also brought in some big free agent names like wide receiver Allen Lazard and running back Dalvin Cook to help make their push to the playoffs.
On Tuesday, the Jets held a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This practice in particular was a rough one for Rodgers. The quarterback, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, was 8-for-20 on his pass attempts on Tuesday, including one interception thrown and seven straight incompletions.
Speaking of the interception, there was a brief scare, as Rodgers clutched his left calf. This wasn’t the same calf that he injured earlier this offseason. Cimini notes that Rodgers was limping around, but didn’t receive medical attention.
Jets: Aaron Rodgers suffers injury scare in joint practice
There has been no update from the team on Rodgers’ calf. What is known is that he will have a day off, as the Jets canceled their joint practice with the Buccaneers. Head coach Robert Saleh said, via The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, that he canceled it because he felt the second joint practice was unproductive and felt that canceling it was the best for safety reasons.
Back on May 23, Rodgers suffered a right calf strain that sidelined him early on in organized team activities (OTAs). The quarterback was able to return in early June from the strain.
Rodgers has not taken the field for any of New York’s first preseason games against the Cleveland Browns (Hall of Fame Game) and the Carolina Panthers. Rodgers is unlikely to play at all this preseason, but there is a chance he could participate in the team’s finale against the Giants, just before the start of the regular season.
The Jets will hold a team practice on Thursday before they face the Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 19.