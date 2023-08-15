Cubs Rumors: Marcus Stroman doubt, former White Sox gone, PCA dominance
The 2023 season has been a complete roller-coaster ride for Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. At one point, Stroman was an ace, chasing a Cy Young and a big-time contract extension with the Cubs. Fast forward to last month and Stroman began struggling, finding his ERA rise near 4.00 before ultimately landing on the injured list.
Now there’s been another setback for the Cubs starter, as Stroman experienced rib discomfort and won’t be activated tomorrow for his planned return start.
This setback is just another bump in the long ride that Stroman has found himself on this season. At one point, he was the biggest trade target on the market with a good chance to see a multi-year extension worth around the ballpark of $100 million. But now, the odds are high that Stroman will opt in for his $21 million player option, which would give him the security he needs.
This decision will likely be best for both sides, as the Cubs would be happy to have him back at the price tag, while Stroman gets another chance to play where he wants to while proving he’s worth more than that number. It’s a disappointing turn of events for Stroman, but there’s still some light in the story for him.