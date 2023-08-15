One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins – Talent Over Everything
The Miami Dolphins can absolutely win the Super Bowl. If you looked at the team position by position, not many stand up to what Miami has all over the field. They have a top-three receiving core. Their secondary has a few stars, even with Jalen Ramsey missing most of the season. He will be back for the playoffs, and that’s all that matters. From a talent standpoint, not many teams can touch the Dolphins.
Even at the quarterback position, Tua Tagovailoa has just as much talent as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and the other top players in the league. When healthy, Tagovailoa has been a superstar. He adjusted his game to fit Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle’s skillsets. We saw what he was in college. If he didn’t break his hip, he would have caused the most interesting 1-2 at the top of the NFL Draft with Joe Burrow.
That’s the issue with the Dolphins. The “if” with Tua Tagovailoa comes up A LOT. First, it was that major hip injury. Now, it’s even scarier with his history of concussions. He had two recorded concussions last season, but it might be three.
However, we’re talking about a best-case scenario, and the Dolphins absolutely can win it all in a “best-case scenario” situation. It’s because of the talent. Star will win the day, especially on offense.