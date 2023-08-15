USMNT news: Adams to Bournemouth, Balogun to Monaco, PSV fixture
Today’s USMNT news includes Tyler Adams being linked with AFC Bournemouth and Folarin Balogun could be on his way to AS Monaco. Also, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman’s club PSV Eindhoven take on SK Sturm Graz in their Champions League qualifier today.
USMNT news: Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth
Tyler Adams came agonisingly close to joining Chelsea from Leeds United recently. However, the USMNT captain looks to have finally got his transfer back to a Premier League side.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that “Bournemouth have followed Chelsea in triggering Tyler Adams’ release clause for £20m. The club is now optimistic to get the deal done as the player is keen on the move at this stage. Chelsea left negotiations for Adams as they wanted to sign (Moises) Caicedo and (Romeo) Lavia.”
The Cherries avoided relegation last season under Gary O’Neil. Although, they have now replaced O’Neil with Andoni Iraola who managed to get a point against West Ham United in their opening league fixture.
Adams is still recovering from a hamstring injury but is expected to be back in September. The American would be a great addition to a Bournemouth side looking to establish themselves in English soccer’s top flight.
USMNT news: Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco
Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun was bizarrely linked with Tottenham Hotspur recently. However, this transfer is very unlikely to happen as Spurs are the arch-rivals of the Gunners. A more realistic move would be for Balogun to move back to a club in France.
The American starred for Stade de Reims last season and it could be great for his development to continue in Ligue 1. The Secret Scout has revealed that “Monaco is in pole position to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal. West Ham are also interested in the striker. Inter (Milan) were keen but unable to pay the fee demanded.”
USMNT news: PSV Eindhoven fixture
PSV Eindhoven are to face SK Sturm Graz in a Champions League qualifier today but this fixture is likely to just feature one of their USMNT players. Malik Tillman featured for their reserve team Jong PSV yesterday so is unlikely to play twice in two days but Ricardo Pepi will be available to face the Austrian side.
PSV are currently leading Sturm Graz 4-1 and if they hold onto this lead then they could face Tillman’s former club Rangers in the play-off round.