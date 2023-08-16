4 Cardinals prospects who deserve to start over Adam Wainwright
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the New York Mets. What happens next is anyone’s guess.
Wainwright still seeks the 200th win of his storied career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s lost his last three attempts at getting win 198. Wainwright’s last victory was July 24 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It’s awful to see Wainwright struggle so mightily in his final season before he retires. While there isn’t a fan that wouldn’t love seeing him get that 200th win, some talented prospects are missing an opportunity to secure a job in St. Louis as Cardinals president John Mozelaik promises to persue pitching aggressively this offseason.
While Wainwright will have his start on Thursday, what happens next is entirely up to him and Cardinals management.
The Cards signed Casey Lawrence in July, and front office selected his contract from AAA Memphis on Tuesday. Lawrence will take the roster spot of Steven Matz, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain.
While Lawrence may get a start, Zack Thompson, Dakota Hudson, and Matthew Liberatore all get their shots in the rotation.
Let’s look at some prospects who deserve a shot with a start, even if it is to piggyback with Wainwright.
Adam Kloffenstein should get a shot at starting for the Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Kloffenstein in the deal for reliever Jordan Hicks. The 22-year-old right-hander would be a fun, young addition to the Cardinals.
Now playing for Triple-A Memphis, Kloffenstein is 1-0 after two starts for the Redbirds. He has a 2.70 ERA after ten innings pitched. He’s struck out 11 batters so far.
Having him get a couple of starts this season could serve as an incentive to work hard this off-season and have an impressive Spring Training. Here’s hoping Kloffenstein can begin a youth movement for the team’s pitching.