Colorado Football practice fight is a train wreck in more ways than one
Tensions rose high at Colorado football fall camp early Wednesday.
With Terrell Owens in the facility watching his old friend Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes practice, you knew things were going to be hectic.
Just maybe not this hectic or physical.
Things got heated in fall camp for Colorado football
Although running back Anthony Hankers took the ball up the middle and scored in a goal-line scenario, safety Jaden Milliner-Jones still tried to bring him down, eventually throwing him to the turf.
What ensued was madness.
Milliner-Jones’ aggressiveness clearly did not bode well with 6-foot-10 310-pound offensive tackle Gerad Christian-Lichentan who immediately took his running backs’ defense and got up in Miller-Jones grill.
What happened next you can see for yourself.
A fight obviously broke out but if you look even closer, even stranger is that when you pay attention to their jerseys, you can see players sporting their own social media handles.
Now, why exactly are they doing this?
Well, for one, in the era of NIL, a larger social media following correlates to higher NIL value.
Deion Sanders is once again thinking outside the box, joining University of Central Florida as the other team who began sporting social media handles on the back of jerseys in 2021.
After the fight ended, and tensions died down, Sanders used the fight as a lesson, ending practice by preaching the importance of sticking together.
“If one fights, we ALL fight,” said Deion Sanders.
With fall camp set to end in ensuing weeks, newly appointed head coach Sanders and his Colorado Football squad can get ready for their opener, a tough road game at TCU on Sept. 2.
Hopefully by then, they can all fight together.
Just maybe, not the way they did today.