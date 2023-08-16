MLB Rumors: 3 players who have boosted their 2023-24 free agent stock
The 2023-24 MLB free agent class is as loaded as we’ve ever seen. But which players have raised their stock even higher before hitting the market?
The upcoming 2023-24 MLB free-agent class will be arguably the most significant in baseball history, with Shohei Ohtani increasingly likely to sign a contract worth north of $500 million.
Ohtani’s value has only soared throughout the 2023 season, posting video game-like numbers, and further establishing himself as not only one of the best hitters on the planet, but also one of the best pitchers in baseball.
But Ohtani is far from alone. Here are other players who have boosted their free-agent values in 2023.
3. Shohei Ohtani
This list has to start with Ohtani. No story about the 2023-2024 free-agent class would be complete without him.
Just look at his numbers at the plate: .303/.406/.661 with a 1.066 OPS, 41 home runs and 84 RBI.
And then on the mound: 3.17 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 22 starts.
Ohtani, quite simply, is a unicorn. He’s 1 of 1. Never has baseball seen a player like him. And his free agency will be unlike anything we have ever seen.
The bidding will go to at least $500 million and considering his current play, it could approach $600 million. It’s only months until Ohtani signs the richest contract in American sports history.