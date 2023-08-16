MLB Rumors: 3 New York Mets on thin ice after trade deadline fire sale
Mets: Carlos Carrasco’s poor performance in 2023 leaves him on thin ice
There is almost no chance that Carlos Carrasco is in a Mets uniform in 2024. There are a ton of reasons behind this too. Carrasco is 36 years old, leaving him outside of the Mets realistic window to win a World Series. Even if he were a bit younger, his play has been terrible this season. On the year, he’s 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and a WHIP over 1.60. He hasn’t shown the ability to consistently get batters out.
Carrasco finds himself on the last year of his deal worth $14 million, which considering his play, is a massive overpay. That means heading into the off season, it’s unlikely that New York would resign him unless he takes a massive pay cut and improves his play tremendously down the stretch of the season.
It would be quite an understatement to say that Carlos Carrasco is on thin ice for his last 8-10 starts of the year. The starter may not just be on thin ice with the Mets, but he may be on thin ice with the entire league, as it would be hard to make a case for him to remain in a starting rotation at his age with his level of play. Somebody will likely take a flier on him, but if his play doesn’t improve, I may not be so sure.