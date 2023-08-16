NBA Rumors: James Harden backup plan, Pascal Siakam contract, Chet Holmgren hype
NBA Rumors: Chet Holmgren hype building with latest pickup video
Chet Holmgren was always going to be a fascinating unicorn as he entered the NBA with a 7-foot-plus frame and not an ounce of body fat or, at the time he came out Gonzaga, visible muscle on his body. The enticing potential of a player with his skill and length was too much for the Oklahoma City Thunder to pass up with the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.
Unfortunately, we missed out on what would’ve been his rookie season a year ago after Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury that put him on the shelf for the entire year. He returned this offseason and played with the Thunder in Summer League, though, and a noticeably more bulked-up youngster showed some extremely positive signs.
In three games with OKC in Salt Lake City, Holmgren put up 14.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while also showing off his shot-blocking prowess. But his most impressive effort may have come in an offseason pickup game and workout with other NBA stars.
This week, Holmgren laced ’em up with Kevin Durant, Trae Young and Jalen Green, among others. The Gonzaga product more than looked like he belonged as he dropped 31 points in the pickup game, scoring in a variety of impressive ways and even taking guys like Durant on with full confidence.
Given that he’s yet to play an NBA regular season game, there’s no reason to get ahead of ourselves when it comes to Chet Holmgren. However, seeing him go toe-to-toe with some of the league’s best — even in a practice or exhibition setting — and do things like that is sure to get fans hyped.