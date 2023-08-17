Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright’s fight, injury replacements, Logan Gilbert’s cost
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright is fighting for his life in the rotation
There’s no guarantee that Adam Wainwright continues in the St. Louis rotation beyond his Thursday start against the lowly New York Mets. Waino’s ERA is over eight, and it’s been trending in the wrong direction for months. Still just a couple of decent starts away from the 200-win mark, it would be a shame if he fell just short.
Oli Marmol and Wainwright both know he cannot continue at this rate. Thankfully, facing the Mets shouldn’t serve as much of a challenge if Wainwright is on his game.
Albert Pujols has been on Wainwright’s mind, and not just because the two spent so much time together in the St. Louis clubhouse during their playing days. Waino wants to retire on his own terms, and without any regrets.
“It was a really good thing for me to see Albert retire last year,” Wainwright said, per MLB.com. “He was so mentally ready for [retirement] and he had finished on such a high note that it was a great sendoff for him. He and I were sitting over there at his locker, and he wasn’t crying or anything because he knew it was time.”
After his last start, which once again ended in disappointment, Wainwright was surprisingly forthcoming about his future in St. Louis, and the rotation in general.
“I’m hesitant to admit it — and I’ve heard this from older guys who retired — but when you know you’re done, you could lose an edge,” Wainwright told The Athletic. “I was really resistant to that because I thought I would fight like crazy till the end. But I’m going to have to refocus and get real serious about ending strong because I don’t want to go out like that. I mean, that’s just embarrassing.”
Thursday’s start could very well determine if Wainwright has officially lost that edge. For his sake, were sure hope he can make it another month and change.