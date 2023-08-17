Cubs Rumors: Another arm added, Morel talks walk-off, PCA call-up?
Cubs Rumors: Richard Bleier signs minor league deal with Chicago
The Chicago Cubs‘ ongoing quest for additional arm support has brought MLB veteran Richard Bleier to the organization on a minor league contract, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. The 36-year-old is expected to suit up for Triple-A Iowa.
Bleier was waived by the Boston Red Sox earlier in the week, clearing the way for Chicago to poach him from the free agent waters. Bleier appeared in 27 games for the Sox, posting a troubling 5.28 ERA and 1.370 WHIP. He gave up 37 hits and 18 earned runs in 30.2 innings pitched.
Those are career-worst numbers pretty much across the board. Bleier spent 2.5 productive seasons with Miami prior to the offseason, when he was traded to Boston. The Cubs will hope Bleier benefits from a change of scenery and builds back a positive rhythm in the minors. Given his age, it’s fair to wonder if Bleier has simply aged out of his baseball prime.
The Cubbies have been strained for pitching all season, and the recent injury to Marcus Stroman won’t help the matter. Bleier is a short-inning reliever and shouldn’t be billed as a savior of any kind, but he’s a player Chicago will monitor in the minors with the postseason in sight. The Cubs have been on a roll lately. Bleier may or may not pan out, but there’s very little risk in bringing an established vet to the farm system.