NFL Rumors: Chiefs trade bait, Dolphins avoid disaster, Vikings UDFA buzz,
NFL Rumors: Chiefs should look at trading Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The changing way the NFL values running backs has been the biggest story of the summer so far with Josh Jacobs holding out with the Raiders and Jonathan Taylor requesting a trade from the Colts. Teams aren’t interested in paying big bucks for rushers. Interest in trading for them has to be at an all-time low as well.
But that’s why the suggestion from Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder that the Chiefs should take calls on Clyde Edwards-Helaire stands out. This might actually be a rare case for a running back trade to make perfect sense.
Basically, the Chiefs are set at running back with Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. CEH has been dropped to third in the pecking order. He’s about as necessary to Kansas City as he thought it was necessary to attend the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. And he’s in the final year of his rookie deal after the team declined his fifth-year option.
Unlike the Colts with Taylor, Kansas City doesn’t have pressure to get as much back for Edwards-Helaire as possible. You’ve got to believe he’d be available for cheap.
As Holder wrote:
"A veteran player or even a late-round pick would be more valuable for Kansas City, especially since it has undrafted free-agent signing Deneric Prince as an insurance policy for the third spot on the depth chart if Edwards-Helaire gets traded."
At the same time, there are teams out there who could use some help at running back and Edwards-Helaire, who has been reasonably productive (when healthy), could be a strong option to bring in.
There’s a win-win trade to be had if a team comes calling.