Simone Biles and 4 Olympians to watch in 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
By Marci Rubin
Olympians to watch in 2023 Gymnastics Championships: 3. Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles was a member of the 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Olympics team that took home a silver medal. She was also on the 2022 World Championships team that won gold. At the World Championships, she also earned silver medals in the floor exercise and vault finals. Chiles is an NCAA gymnast with the UCLA Bruins. She’s an NCAA champion on floor exercise and uneven bars, and she earned second in the NCAA all-around.
The 22-year-old recently performed at the Core Hydration Classic. Participating in NCAA gymnastics and elite gymnastics at the same time is incredibly challenging. After balancing both the past two years, Chiles has chosen to defer her studies at UCLA to focus on elite training with the hopes of making a second Olympics team.
Chiles’ energy and positive vibes are infectious. Whenever she’s not performing, she’s engaged in the performances of her fellow athletes. She’s a supportive teammate who loves to see fellow gymnasts shine, inspiring them to be confident and bold. In an interview clip posted by USA Gymnastics, Chiles said, “I love being the hype woman.” Her spirit energizes not only her teammates but also the crowd.
At the Classic, Chiles focused on balance beam and uneven bars. Like Jade Carey, she chose not to compete in the all-around during this tune-up meet. She finished fourth on the uneven bars with a 13.9. Expect Chiles to bring her A game to the Championships on all four apparatus.