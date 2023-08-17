USMNT gossip: Dest to PSV, Pefok to Gladbach, Adams to stay
Today’s USMNT rumors includes Sergino Dest being linked with PSV Eindhoven. Jordan Pefok could be on his way to Borussia Monchengladbach and Tyler Adams is set to stay at Leeds United.
USMNT rumors: Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven
When Sergino Dest left Ajax for Barcelona in 2020, he would not have expected to return to the Eredivisie so soon. However, for a player who has struggled for game time at Barca and on loan at AC Milan, returning to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven could be the best option for him right now.
According to Rik Elfrink, PSV are interested in signing Dest on loan with an option to buy. The American was not included in Xavi’s squad for their opening La Liga match against Getafe, so he needs to take this opportunity to get out of the club.
At PSV, Dest would be reunited with fellow USMNT internationals Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman. They will also have Champions League soccer if they defeat Tillman’s previous team Rangers in the play-off qualifying round.
USMNT gossip: Jordan Pefok to Borussia Monchengladbach
The Bundesliga starts this weekend but Jordan Pefok could be about to move from Union Berlin to another club in the division, Borussia Monchengladbach.
Florian Plettenberg has reported that “M‘Gladbach, is still interested in a loan move for Jordan (Pefok)! Talks took place but it’s not close to being done… as Borussia needs money first – and is still waiting for concrete offers for (Nico) Elvedi and (Hannes) Wolf. At this stage, BMG can’t invest in the 27 y/o striker. The club has to wait. Union Berlin is aware of it.”
Pefok scored just five goals for Union Berlin last season, as the side finished fourth. Monchengladbach finished 10th in the last campaign, so the forward may benefit from a loan to a mid-table side.
USMNT gossip: Tyler Adams to stay at Leeds United
Tyler Adams came very close to joining Chelsea recently and has since been heavily linked with AFC Bournemouth. However, the USMNT captain is finding it more difficult to leave Leeds United than expected.
MLS Transfers revealed yesterday that “Adams’ move to Bournemouth has been complicated with his buyout clause. Unclear if Bournemouth would bid above the $25M clause if not executed today. As reported in July, Leeds has spoken with Tyler and wants him to stay at the club until the winter at the minimum.”
Adams has been the subject of interest of many Premier League sides this summer. Although, it would not be that bad if he stays at Leeds in the Championship. English soccer’s second division is still one of the top European divisions.