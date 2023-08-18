MLB Rumors: Gerrit Cole trade farce, Cardinals top target, Angels last gasp
MLB Rumors: Angels make historic call-up in last-ditch effort for playoff push
The Los Angeles Angels planted their flag for one last push for the playoffs at the MLB Trade Deadline by not only electing to keep Shohei Ohtani, but aggressively try to upgrade the roster, most notably landing Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked in their favor.
Since the All-Star break, the Angels are just 15-16 and have won only four of their last 10 games. With other wild card contenders in the American League surging, the Halos have now fallen seven games out of that race and are a dismal 12.5 games back in the AL West.
Now it’s time for a last gasp for their playoff lives.
On Friday, the Angels reportedly called up first baseman Nolan Schanuel to the big-league club from the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. What’s notable about that, though — and might give a whiff of desperation — is that Schanuel was drafted just under six weeks ago out of Florida Atlantic.
As ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted, Schanuel has played only 21 games in the minors since being drafted, but an on-base rate over .500 is impressive and mimics what he did for FAU in college as well, posting an OPS just a hair under 1.500 for the Owls.
Even still, this is a near-unprecedented call-up for a recent draftee. But it shows how direly the Angels are trying to make it to the playoffs and, by proxy, give the franchise any chance of holding onto Shohei Ohtani this offseason.