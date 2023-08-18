10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
The NFL offseason has been brewing with news, and at this point, a blockbuster trade would be enough to create headlines and news.
The Johnathan Taylor saga, the 49ers QB dilemma, and the Kansas City Chiefs looking to repeat are some of the many headlines of the 2023 NFL offseason.
However, nothing shakes an offseason up like a big trade. The Khalil Mack trade did it in 2018, and it wound up panning out for the Chicago Bears as they went on to win the NFC North before getting double-doinked against the Eagles. The Tyreek Hill trade from Kansas City to Miami was also significant, as Hill got his money while the Chiefs collected another ring.
That was the past; now comes the present to determine what happens in the future. Blockbuster trades to start the season immediately change game plans for coaches, and for the teams, expectations for making the NFL Playoffs (and more) rise and fall due to making a deal.
Let’s look at ten trades that could alter plans and expectations if they happen before Week 1. All deals were run through the PFF Simulator.
NFL Rumors: 10 blockbuster trades that need to happen before Week 1
10. Washington Commanders trade WR Terry McLaurin to the Chicago Bears
Wait, didn’t the Bears already acquire DJ Moore? And? Now the Bears are supposed to stand pat so Mike Tannenbaum and Colin Cowherd can keep taking shots at Justin Fields.
Nope. This is not the old Bears, this is a diligent but savvy group with their draft capital, and they make a move for a player on a team that could use some new draft capital.
Despite their lackluster 2022 season, they got some help in the draft and added some viable pieces through free agency. By packaging the picks they acquired in trades and trading Chase Claypool, Chicago gets back a proven option and an extra late-round selection to use later on.
Plus, this helps Moore move to a comfortable No. 2 and create more mismatches while allowing McLaurin to step up against No. 1 corners and cause headaches. At the same time, Terry McLaurin is already paid and well-established, meaning he would instantly provide help to the Bears’ offense.
Washinton gets capital to build for the future and a big receiver, while Chicago gets another piece for Justin Fields to help speed up his development.