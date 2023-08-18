Oklahoma football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
By Andrew Tineo
Oklahoma football: 3 breakout candidates for 2023
RB Jovantae Barnes
The rich history at tailback in Norman looks to continue, and Barnes is set for a breakout 2023 season. While studying behind Eric Gray and getting the start in the Sooners bowl game, Barnes racked up 519 yards, averaging 4.5 per touch.
The former four-star back out of Las Vegas showed a knack for being agile; more impressive; he can do it at over 200 pounds.
Although fellow sophomore Gavin Sawchuk will challenge for reps, Barnes showed he could fill Gray’s role last season. A 1,000-yard season is not out of the question if he can stay healthy.
WR Gavin Freeman
Freeman captivated the Sooner fanbase with a 46-yard end-around score in Oklahoma’s season opener last year.
Outside of that, however, it was a quiet year. That has yet to detract from the buzz the sophomore garnered over the fall camp.
Brent Venables opened his press session to begin fall camp, praising Freeman’s progression and what he could mean for the Sooners in 2023.
With the aforementioned hole-in experience at wide Receiver, he is among the top candidates to fulfill the wide shadow of being a starter at Oklahoma.
LB Jaran Kanak
Jaran Kanak made a big first impression through the first three games of last year, collecting 17 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery.
The rest of the season, however, could have gone better. He was in and out of rotations the rest of the way, barely scraping meaningful playing time.
DaShaun White’s graduation gives Kanak more chances to duplicate the flashes he showed against Nebraska. He provided a team-high 10 tackles to go with the forced fumble and recovery.