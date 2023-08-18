Fansided

Oklahoma football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game

By Andrew Tineo

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 and wide receiver Drake Stoops #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners look to the sideline during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
Oklahoma football predictions
Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs the ball to score a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports /

Oklahoma football: Win-Loss predictions, final record and bowl game prediction

Oklahoma was meant to host a non-conference game against Georgia but was scrapped due to the move to the SEC. It leaves the Sooners without a Power 5 opponent.

The home slate provides only marquee matchups inside of a season-finale date with CFP National Runner-Up TCU. The meeting with Texas will be among the most anticipated in the rivalry’s history, with it being the final year in Big 12 country.

Two road games against the conference’s newest members could provide some trouble, with it being Cincinnati’s first home game in the league, and Lavell Edwards stadium has proved to be a difficult place to play.

Although it’s not a return to form for Oklahoma, it keeps the Sooners competitive. They finished just outside the Big 12 Championship race and in a more comfortable state for the SEC move than last year.

  • Vs. Arkansas State Win
  • Vs. SMU Win
  • At. Tulsa Win
  • At. Cincinnati Loss
  • Vs. Iowa State Win
  • At. Texas (Dallas) Loss
  • Vs. UCF Win
  • At. Kansas Win
  • At. Oklahoma State Loss
  • Vs. West Virginia Win
  • At. BYU Win
  • Vs. TCU Win
  • Final Record: 9-3 (6-3)
  • Bowl Projection: Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon

