Oklahoma football 2023 preview: Record prediction, breakout candidates, bowl game
By Andrew Tineo
Oklahoma football: Win-Loss predictions, final record and bowl game prediction
Oklahoma was meant to host a non-conference game against Georgia but was scrapped due to the move to the SEC. It leaves the Sooners without a Power 5 opponent.
The home slate provides only marquee matchups inside of a season-finale date with CFP National Runner-Up TCU. The meeting with Texas will be among the most anticipated in the rivalry’s history, with it being the final year in Big 12 country.
Two road games against the conference’s newest members could provide some trouble, with it being Cincinnati’s first home game in the league, and Lavell Edwards stadium has proved to be a difficult place to play.
Although it’s not a return to form for Oklahoma, it keeps the Sooners competitive. They finished just outside the Big 12 Championship race and in a more comfortable state for the SEC move than last year.
- Vs. Arkansas State Win
- Vs. SMU Win
- At. Tulsa Win
- At. Cincinnati Loss
- Vs. Iowa State Win
- At. Texas (Dallas) Loss
- Vs. UCF Win
- At. Kansas Win
- At. Oklahoma State Loss
- Vs. West Virginia Win
- At. BYU Win
- Vs. TCU Win
- Final Record: 9-3 (6-3)
- Bowl Projection: Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon