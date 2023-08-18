USMNT gossip: Balogun to Fulham, Vazquez to Gladbach, Cowell to Bologna
Today’s USMNT gossip includes Folarin Balogun being linked with Fulham. Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in Brandon Vazquez and Cade Cowell could be on his way to Bologna.
USMNT gossip: Folarin Balogun to Fulham
Folarin Balogun has been surprisingly linked with Tottenham Hotspur. However, it is almost impossible to see his club Arsenal doing business with their arch-rivals. AS Monaco remains a possible destination for the USMNT forward and there is also interest from another Premier League side.
The Daily Mail has reported that “Fulham are considering a move for Arsenal’s £50m-rated striker Folarin Balogun as they prepare to sell Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal.”
Moving to Craven Cottage will give Balogun the opportunity to test himself in English soccer’s top flight. He has already proved his ability in Ligue 1 after scoring 22 goals whilst on loan at Stade de Reims last season.
At Fulham, he would also be reunited with fellow Americans Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream. Under Marco Silva, they finished 10th last season and should be looking to qualify for Europe this season.
USMNT gossip: European interest in Brandon Vazquez
Brandon Vazquez has been the subject of interest from many teams in Europe but FC Cincinnati will not be letting him go anytime soon.
According to Tom Bogert, “Cincinnati still say they won’t entertain offers until the winter as they chase trophies. Borussia Monchengladbach, Hoffenheim and Cadiz are three clubs with big interest.”
The Orange and Blue are currently top of the MLS Eastern Conference and play Inter Miami in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open Cup.
USMNT gossip: Cade Cowell to Bologna
The San Jose Earthquakes refused to allow Cade Cowell to join Stade de Reims last year. However, Tom Bogert has revealed that they remain in talks with Bologna over a possible transfer for Cowell.
If the Quakes are going to sell the forward then they obviously want to let him go for the right price. Although, if they gain a reputation as being a club that is tough to negotiate with, then they will put off players from joining them.