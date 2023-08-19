Connecticut Sun may be the sleeper to run the table for WNBA title
The Connecticut Sun may be the team to beat as the WNBA postseason is vastly approaching.
Currently, the Connecticut Sun are in third place in the league with a 21-10 record. Before entering the 2023 season, Connecticut lost their head coach Curt Miller and a few key players.
In the second half of the 2023 season, the Sun are 9-5 at home and 12-5 on the road. Despite having a 0-2 record against the New York Liberty and a 1-2 record against the Las Vegas Aces, the Sun still have a chance to run the table.
Connecticut is third in defensive rating at 98.8 percent and are tied for first in steals at 8.1 per game. This year’s roster doesn’t depend on a superstar to take the lead.
As of now, DeWanna Bonner is leading the team in scoring at 18 points per game but the ball is constantly moving. Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hiedeman, and Rebecca Allen are setting the tone in Connecticut.
Here are three reasons why the Sun can win the championship in September.
Connecticut Sun can win the WNBA with Alyssa Thomas
Thomas is the heartbeat of this franchise and continues to show up year after year. She was drafted fourth overall by New York but traded to Connecticut in 2014.
Since being traded to CT, Thomas has given her all to this franchise. She is the veteran presence of this team and is the designated leader.
Day in and day out AT helps this team in many ways whether it’s her rebounding, defensive intensity, and ability to change the tempo.
AT is currently averaging 15.3 points, 10.1 rebounds (career-high), and 8.1 assists per game (career-high) while shooting 45.9% from the field.
For some, the stat line for Thomas may not stand out but each year she adds something to her game to help highlight the strength of her teammates.
The 10-year veteran can impact any game and can will this team to victory.
Connecticut Sun can win the WNBA with supporting cast and chemistry
This year’s Connecticut team is different from the last three years because they do not have a superstar. Jonquel Jones left in the offseason to join the Liberty.
Jones played with the Sun from 2016-22 and was a brutal force but often struggled to assert her dominance.
The 2023 season is different for Connecticut because there is no pressure for one player to step up or carry the load. All season the ball has been moving and players have been selfless on the offensive end.
Right now, the Sun are averaging 83.5 points per game (fourth in the league), and 20.7 assists per game while being tied for first in steals (8.1). In addition to points, assist, and steals the team is also shooting 35.9 percent from three (fourth in the league).
Bonner leads the team in points per game (18) but Hiedeman has been setting the pace for the team on offense. Not to mention, she makes sure that the offensive sets are being run.
Allen helps the team space the floor while Hayes is a solid two-way player that provides this team with ball handling, scoring, grit, and veteran experience.
First-year head coach Stephanie White has been demanding attention to detail.
Connecticut Sun can win the WNBA with Tiffany Hayes
The last reason, that Connecticut can run the table is because of the addition of Hayes. She is a strong 3-and-D player that can catch fire at any moment.
Before landing with the Sun, Hayes carried the Atlanta Dream for multiple seasons but the team was too young.
Acquiring TH is monumental because it will give this team a player that is durable and can adapt to any situation.
Hayes is currently averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 36.3% from three.
Although the left-handed guard is the fourth scoring option, she is able to add to this team without having the ball in her hand. She is ready at all times to take over when the team needs her.
Check out our WNBA hub page for more news, analysis, opinion, and unique women’s basketball coverage. And don’t forget to follow FOR(E) on Twitter, FanSided’s home for women’s sports.