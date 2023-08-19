3 Chicago Cubs Jed Hoyer should trade this offseason, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs have some tough decisions to make, including trade calls from president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
The Cubs bought at this season’s MLB trade deadline, which was a stark contrast from years past. However, this offseason could be a different story depending on how this team finishes the campaign.
Hoyer isn’t afraid to make tough choices — he helped trade away Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and more — and he may have to deal some of the Cubs current core come winter.
If Hoyer is smart, he’ll balance making savvy free-agent additions while also trading from positions of strength. This will allow Chicago to keep some of its top-tier talent around, and add at positions of need.
Cubs trade to make: Marcus Stroman, if applicable
Marcus Stroman has a rib injury and is out until further notice. If anything, the Cubs ace is taking things week-to-week, which puts the former trade deadline target in an intriguing spot with his contract. Stroman has a player option after this season, meaning he could choose to opt out and become a free agent in a relatively weak pitching market. Had Stroman not gotten hurt — and if his numbers hadn’t taken a slight downturn after the All-Star Break — he would’ve been an opt out guarantee.
Instead, Stroman has some questions to ask himself. If he fails to rebound from this injury, he could be better off opting in to his deal, which would guarantee him over $20 million. Should he opt in, Chicago should consider trading him with a year left on his deal. Simply put, Stroman leaving the north side of Chicago seems more like a when, rather than an if.
Why risk losing him for nothing?